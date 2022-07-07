Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sentara Health providing $5M to nonprofits, $300K to central Virginia

SMJH entrance (FILE)
SMJH entrance (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Several organizations in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are getting funds from Sentara Health System.

“Through the Sentara Healthier Communities Fund, Sentara is investing $5 million in 71 organizations,” Sentara Martha Jefferson Foundation President & Executive Director Kimberly Skelly said.

This includes organizations in the Charlottesville area like Meals On Wheels, Girls On The Run, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and The Women’s Initiative.

“We are making a grant towards the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which will help them create a workforce development position so they’ll have someone in the community to help residents in West Haven and other communities around Charlottesville find pathways to successful careers,” Skelly said.

Behavioral health, food, and housing insecurity are all things this money is designed to tackle. The giving is still going on, and there’s a chance for other nonprofits to join in.

“This was our spring grant round, which was opened in March, and grant awards have just been made. So we’ll be making making good on those promises in the coming weeks,” Skelly said.

The fall grants portal is open through July 15.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Stephen J. Mallozzi at the University of Virginia
Pushing past life’s bumps in the road, UVA student pursues NASCAR dream
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Price inflations forcing some people into homelessness
Khizr Khan
Khizr Khan receiving nation’s highest civilian honor