More Showers and Storms Ahead - Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More showers and storms ahead as we move into Friday and Saturday. Warm and humid conditions and a front nearby, helping to trigger scattered showers and storms. At this time, isolated severe is possible. Heavier rain late Friday and into Saturday could cause some localized flooding. A cold front approaching Saturday, will trigger more showers and storms. Temperatures cooler this weekend. Sunday drier and less humid.

Tonight: Early showers end. Variable clouds, warm and muggy, patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Variable clouds, warm, humid. Scattered showers and storms - late day and evening. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Showers and storms, some heavy downpours. Mostly cloudy, not as warm, still humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, humid, showers and storms. Highs mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

