CPD seeing uptick in reports of vehicle larceny

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is getting a lot of calls about things being taken from parked cars.

“We have about 165 reports of larceny from vehicle this year, 2022. Last year, during that same time period, we only had 107,” CPD Corporal Detective Jacob Bowlin said.

Bowlin says things in cars and attached to cars are being taken. He says there have already been 81 reported larcenies of vehicle parts this year. This time last year there were only 55.

There isn’t much you can do to protect your catalytic converter if you park outside, but locking your doors will help protect things inside.

“Although there are some cases of smash-and-grab through the window, normally most of the time and the most frequent, we’re seeing unlocked vehicles be targeted,” Bowlin.

A string of thefts were reported during the first week of July in the city.

“We do catch them here and there. Most of the time, it’s because we have good video footage, or you know, they’re caught in the act,” Bowlin said.

Thieves often go around just pulling on ca doors to see if they’re unlocked. So, please, lock your doors.

