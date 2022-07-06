UVA police search for missing woman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman.

According to police, 27-year-old Juana Laura Moreno-Morales was last seen around 1 p.m. on Brandon Avenue in Charlottesville.

Moreno-Morales was last seen wearing a red sweater over a floral-designed sweater, black pants underneath black shorts, and a black wig down to her waist. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 150 pounds.

Moreno-Morales has a medical condition that requires medication she does not currently have with her.

Anyone with information regarding Moreno-Morales’ whereabouts is asked to contact the UVA Police Department at (434) 924-7166.

UVA POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE:

