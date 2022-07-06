Advertise With Us
UVA police search for missing woman

27-year-old Juana Laura Moreno-Morales.(UVA POLICE DEPARTMENT.)
By WVIR Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman.

According to police, 27-year-old Juana Laura Moreno-Morales was last seen around 1 p.m. on Brandon Avenue in Charlottesville.

Moreno-Morales was last seen wearing a red sweater over a floral-designed sweater, black pants underneath black shorts, and a black wig down to her waist. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 150 pounds.

Moreno-Morales has a medical condition that requires medication she does not currently have with her.

Anyone with information regarding Moreno-Morales’ whereabouts is asked to contact the UVA Police Department at (434) 924-7166.

UVA POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE:

On July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 pm, The University of Virginia Police Department received a call for a missing 27-year-old female that was last seen at 1:00 pm on Brandon Avenue in the City of Charlottesville. 27-year-old Juana Laura Moreno-Morales, was last seen wearing a red sweater over top of a floral-designed sweater, black pants underneath black shorts, and a black wig down to her waist. Ms. Moreno-Morales is 5′3″, 150lbs, and has a medical condition that requires medication, which she does not have with her. If found, please contact the University of Virginia Police Department at (434)924-7166 or call the non-emergency number (434)977-9041.

