Reserve at Belvedere to host Women’s Empowerment Day

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Reserve at Belvedere is set to host Women’s Empowerment Day Saturday, July 9.

“Registration will start at 7:45 a.m. We will kick it off with a walk - just a humble walk at 8 o’clock - and then we have events on from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. all day long,” organizer Sabrina Feggans said.

People can come out, shop with small businesses, enjoy vendors, group-led exercise, and food trucks.

A scholarship will also be given out to one young entrepreneur in honor of Charlottesville business woman Tonquise Evans, who passed away in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.