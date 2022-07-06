Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Reserve at Belvedere to host Women’s Empowerment Day

Beyond Fitness With Sabrina hosted a Women's Empowerment Day at The Center at Belvedere in...
Beyond Fitness With Sabrina hosted a Women's Empowerment Day at The Center at Belvedere in 2021. (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Reserve at Belvedere is set to host Women’s Empowerment Day Saturday, July 9.

“Registration will start at 7:45 a.m. We will kick it off with a walk - just a humble walk at 8 o’clock - and then we have events on from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. all day long,” organizer Sabrina Feggans said.

People can come out, shop with small businesses, enjoy vendors, group-led exercise, and food trucks.

A scholarship will also be given out to one young entrepreneur in honor of Charlottesville business woman Tonquise Evans, who passed away in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Aaron Stinnie and kids
NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids

Latest News

Logo for AAA
AAA: Annual rise of vehicle accidents around 4th of July
JW Moreno racing
Louisa Co. veteran is taking his skills to the USA para-cycling nationals
Rates of both murder and aggravated assault with firearms are increasing in the commonwealth...
Gun-related injuries, violent crimes decrease in central Virginia
Taking part in a race (FILE)
Registration opens for the 40th Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler