Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Registration opens for the 40th Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler

The Charlottesville Women’s 4 Miler is getting ready for its 40th anniversary.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Women’s 4 Miler is getting ready for its 40th anniversary.

The race started off as the only women’s race in the Charlottesville area. Now, 40 years later, the event’s organizers says it is still the only option in town to run or walk solely with women.

“When my parents started it, there was no women’s races in Charlottesville,” Director Audrey Sackson said. “And there was not a race that had the roads closed yet.”

Sackson’s parents, Cynthia and Mark Lorenzoni founded Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop 40 years ago. They also created the Charlottesville Women’s 4 Miler.

“My mom was doing road races all over the country, and there wasn’t that many female-focused ones. And so this was a really nice opportunity just to kind of have women support each other out there running and walking, and the men are volunteering and cheering on. It’s just kind of all about them for a day,” Sackson said.

Now, Sacksonc owns the store with her brother and she directs the race.

“This is the first year we’ll be back on the road since 2019,” she said. “We’ve been partnering with the UVA Breast Care Center for years now. And so the money will go back towards them.”

She says the race tends to bring in around $50,000 to $100,000 each year, and can get up to $450,000. This year should be strong too, with more than 350 people registered. Registration just opened Friday, July 1.

If you want to register, you can go here and more information about the race can be found here. The race is the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Aaron Stinnie and kids
NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis

Latest News

tastings
Restaurants are being impacted by the labor shortage
CAT bus stop in the Rio Hill Shopping Center (FILE)
Afton Express and CAT seeing ridership going up along with gas prices
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Dog at CASPCA
CASPCA offering event to help pets during fireworks