Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New maternal mental health hotline now in use

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new National Maternal Mental Health Hotline is just a call or text away before, during, and after pregnancy.

Callers will be connected with resources, and in the commonwealth, many of those resources are at Postpartum Support Virginia.

“It’s very important that we have folks available who specialize in perinatal mental health to give support, and suicide is actually the leading cause of death in the first year postpartum,” Executive Director of Postpartum Support Virginia Mandolin Restivo said.

If you or someone you love needs support with perinatal mental health, the number to call or text is 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-833-943-5746). TTY users can dial 711 and then 1-833-943-5746.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Beyond Fitness With Sabrina hosted a Women's Empowerment Day at The Center at Belvedere in...
Reserve at Belvedere to host Women’s Empowerment Day
Logo for AAA
AAA: Annual rise of vehicle accidents around 4th of July
JW Moreno racing
Louisa Co. veteran is taking his skills to the USA para-cycling nationals