Louisa Co. veteran is taking his skills to the USA para-cycling nationals

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Army veteran in Louisa County is taking his skills to the USA para-cycling nationals in Chattanooga, Tennessee later this week.

Jim Moreno lost one of his legs due to a bad knee replacement.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do. I was lost,” he said.

Thanks to a friend and a new sport, Moreno says he rediscovered his competitive spirit.

“For two weeks, I was in so much pain from everything. My buddy Larry, he kept pushing me and then when I decided to really get into the hand cycling I thought, ‘I’m going to be competitive. I’ve got to get in better shape,’” Moreno said.

At first, para-cycling wasn’t for him, but Moreno says he has grown to love it.

“The more I rode it, the more I got into it, liked it,” he said. “Three years ago, April, I started hand cycling, and this year will be my third bike nationals.”

Moreno is hoping to get to the World Cup in Canada later in August. Right now, he is riding in honor of officers who recently lost their lives in Alabama and Kentucky.

“The reason why I’m riding in their honor this weekend is to show my appreciation to the officers that are still serving and the officers that have fallen, especially the ones that were killed this past week,” he said.

Moreno is supported by Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Operation Rebound.

