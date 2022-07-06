Hottest day of the week
Showers and storms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity will rise today. Real feel temperatures will be closer to 100. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with another round of scattered showers and storms. Some storms that do develop could cause heavy rain, and gusty wind. More unsettled weather will be on tap the next couple of days. Conditions will begin to improve by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening showers & storms, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: around 60
