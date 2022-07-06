Hottest day of the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity will rise today. Real feel temperatures will be closer to 100. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with another round of scattered showers and storms. Some storms that do develop could cause heavy rain, and gusty wind. More unsettled weather will be on tap the next couple of days. Conditions will begin to improve by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: around 60

