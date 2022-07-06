Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Aaron Stinnie and kids
NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids

Latest News

stock
Death tolls in Virginia increase substantially over 4th of July weekend
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Court OKs immunity defense in alleged sex trafficker’s death
Boaters and lightning safety experts say Friend’s death is a reminder of the dangers of being...
Man struck and killed by lightning while boating off North Carolina coast
JW Moreno racing
Louisa Co. veteran is taking his skills to the USA para-cycling nationals