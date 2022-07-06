Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella today. A slow moving cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the region. Some storms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Temperatures will soar into the 90s this afternoon. However, humidity levels will make temperatures feel closer to 100. Temperatures will cool into the 80s for the rest of the week, but humidity will remain high. By Sunday, conditions should begin to improve. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: around 60

