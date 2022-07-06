AAA: Annual rise of vehicle accidents around 4th of July

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Compared to the rest of the United States, AAA says Virginia’s numbers are extremely high in road deaths around Independence Day.

AAA remains people should drive extra carefully during the summer holiday.

“We’ve got kids out of school, teams out of school, and most people are out of work over the weekend for the long holiday. You could have alcohol involved in some of these parties and get togethers with the celebrations. A lot of these things combined together can be very deadly on the roadway,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

AAA says there were less cars on the road in 2020, but far more fatalities.

“When looking at 2021, we were still dealing with COVID-19 effects and people were driving fewer miles. Fewer cars on the roadway, as well. The crash fatalities in the state of Virginia actually reached a 14-year high,” Dean said.

Statistics have also that the fatalities have continued to rise since last year.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.