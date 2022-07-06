Daily Severe Weather Threats

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re on the edge of a heat wave to our southwest. Disturbances in the atmosphere like to ride along this boundary. As long as central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley is in this zone, the weather will be unsettled at times through the rest of this week and to start at least the weekend.

Daily chances for scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Any thunderstorm may produce localized damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall, small hail and frequent lightning. The overall tornado threat is very small.

Not as hot, however still tropically humid through Saturday.

Trending a little drier Sunday and Monday.

Hotter again next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday night: Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday night: Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Mainly during the evening. Lows in the steamy lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid. A shower/downpour/thunderstorm risk. Isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and less hot. Still humid with showers and thunder around. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Morning shower and then perhaps drier in the afternoon. Highs lower 80s. Keep checking back for weekend weather updates. Lows in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and more humid. Isolated storms. Highs lower 90s.

