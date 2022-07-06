Alex Zan’s YOGO campaign signs allegedly being stolen around Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alex Zan is taking the message of his YOGO campaign to heart after he says someone allegedly stole some signs promoting the positive message.

YOGO is short for “Yo! Let It Go,” a message Zan made to encourage people to relax instead of responding with anger or frustration. These signs can be found around Charlottesville.

Zan says he recently received news from a friend that someone has been taking down these YOGO signs.

“She was really upset because she was driving and happened to see a young, white male jumped out of his vehicle, angrily stopped, grabbing the YOGO sign, balling up, trying to ball up, throwing it in his car,” Zan said.

Zan says he hasn’t taken this information to police, instead he turned to the media.

“Around the country, they say, ‘See something, say something,’” Zan said. “If this youngster is angry, what else or whatever other steps he may take towards against a person or institution.”

Zan says there is a large request for these YOGO signs from “area citizens.”

