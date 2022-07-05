Year-long fundraising and volunteers make annual Stanardsville parade possible

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Stanardsville community came out to celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual parade Monday.

“We’re having a good old Fourth of July, small town parade in our distinctly small town style,” Board member of the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee Michael Payne said.

This tradition has been growing for more than 20 years.

“It’s grown from those humble beginnings to what it is today,” Mayor Gary Lowe said. “We had over 50 entries in the parade day. We now have fireworks, we have free concerts.”

The mayor says this event helps drive the town’s tourism.

“That’s our main source of tax revenue that we rely on here in the county. We don’t have industry, we don’t have the other states’ railroads,” Lowe said.

The entirety of the event is put on through fundraising. Payne says it happens all year.

“It’s a small group of people who like to have a lot of fun, and we enjoy celebrating with the community,” Payne said. “We’re a bunch of big kids, we like to have fun. I think most of us grew up poor, we knew what it was like not to have that.”

The town welcomed everyone to join in on the free event. The mayor says people from all over the commonwealth come out for it each year.

“We’ve been occasionally known to give away some free meals and some free drinks if person really needed it, but it’s just a matter of reminding folks we’re all neighbors, we love each other,” Payne said.

Fundraising for next year is already underway. If you want to donate, you can attend the Independence Day fireworks in Greene County and make a donation there, or go here.

