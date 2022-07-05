Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VSP: 9 deaths reported on Virginia highways over July 4th holiday

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Nine people lost their lives on Virginia’s highways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Virginia State Police announced Tuesday, July 5, that preliminary reports a total of nine fatalities in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth, and the counties of Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun and Warren. Included in that total are three motorcycle fatalities in the cities of Franklin, Portsmouth, and Chesterfield County.

These fatalities occurred between Friday, July 1, and Monday, July 4.

VSP says the commonwealth reported 12 traffic death during last year’s four-day time period.

“As encouraging as it is to see fewer traffic deaths this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year, Virginians still cannot let their guard down when it comes to traffic safety. I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction free, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. " VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said.

During the weekend’s four-day operation troopers arrested 69 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and cited 4,262 speeders and 1,585 reckless drivers. There were also 429 citations for failing to buckle up, and another 131 citations for children not being properly secured.

