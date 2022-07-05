Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(None)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Carolina.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Ky’Un Talik Thompson of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson, of Yanceyville, North Carolina.

A news release says sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a location in Yanceyville on Saturday night. Johnson, who suffered two gunshot wounds to her back, was taken a Danville before deputies arrived. Johnson died early Sunday morning.

Thompson is jailed without bond.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Aaron Stinnie and kids
NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Latest News

First arriving units found a single-story residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of...
Fire crews respond to propane tank explosion in Shenandoah
Charlottesville Area Community Fund (FILE)
17 nonprofits in Louisa County receive funding from CACF
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath