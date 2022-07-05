CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly wind will increase humidity and usher in hotter temperatures. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms today. Some storms could produce gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail. This unsettled pattern will be repeated for the rest of the week. Conditions will begin to improve late Saturday into Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: scattered showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...LOw: around 70

