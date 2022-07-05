Showers and storms
Warmer temperatures and high humidity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly wind will increase humidity and usher in hotter temperatures. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms today. Some storms could produce gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail. This unsettled pattern will be repeated for the rest of the week. Conditions will begin to improve late Saturday into Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight: scattered showers & storms, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...LOw: around 70
