Restaurants are being impacted by the labor shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted work across the world. Restaurants, in particular, have been hit hard by labor shortages.

Will Darsie, owner of Petite MarieBette, says a lot of people have left the industry over the last two years.

“It is a hard job,” Darsie said.

A lot of restaurants are still missing serves, cooks, and front-of-house staff.

“I think people, maybe, started valuing their flexibility a little bit more,” Darsie said.

He and other owners says they’re paying more and asking for less to get staff in and to stick around. However, this is being met with mixed results.

“You know, it’s just become no longer worth it to a lot of people,” Tastings owner Bill Curtis said.

Curtis says he is down to the bare minimum with staffing.

Curtis and Darsie say they’ve never seen staffing issues this bad, but they hope things will turn the corner soon.

