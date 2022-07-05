High Humidity and More Storms Chances Continue This Week. Severe Storm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm and humid conditions tonight, with any showers ending early. Hot and humid Wednesday with many in the low 90s, before scattered storms develop during the afternoon and evening. Severe risk continues Wednesday. The main threats from storms, damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail. In addition, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

For the late week, temperatures will back down into the 80s, still quite humid and each day will bring more opportunities for some showers and storms. Coverage will vary and clouds may impact the temperatures and intensity of storms. At this time, a cold front approaching Saturday, will trigger more storms, before clearing the region Sunday with some drier conditions.

Tonight: Early showers end. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, patchy fog. Lows low 70s.

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Risk for severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Heat Index upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as hot, still humid. Few storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Friday: Variable clouds, humid. Scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, humid. Some storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s.

