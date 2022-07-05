Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasant holiday, get ready for changes. Temperatures and humidity will begin to rise today as a warm from lifts north. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon, and especially tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is heading east. This front will enhance storm chances for the rest of the week. Any storm that develops can potentially cause gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Be on the lookout for potential flooding. Conditions will begin to improve Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storm, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

