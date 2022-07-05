Advertise With Us
CASPCA offering event to help pets during fireworks

Dog at CASPCA
Dog at CASPCA(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is offering a safe spot for fury friends this Fourth of July.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., CASPCA will holding an event to help keep pets calm during fireworks.

The shelter is expecting more than 50 people to come by this evening. You can register online, or just show up with your pet.

“We call this a Peaceful Pets event so they can read to them play soft music, whatever really works for the person and the animal that they’re with,” CEO Angie Gunter said.

Gunter says it is a good idea to have your pet microchipped in case they get overwhelmed and run off tonight.

