17 nonprofits in Louisa County receive funding from CACF

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A total of nearly $100,000 in grants from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is going to nonprofit organizations in Louisa County.

“We had 27 applications this go round, which is the most we ever had, and 17 organizations received funding,” Ethan Tate with CACF said. “The great thing about this community, in particular, is that we have a community of folks who live in Louisa County and know what the needs are in Louisa County.”

CACF wants to help nonprofits reach their full potential.

“The CACF has been absolutely instrumental in providing funding to so many great organizations,” Jo Griffith with CACF said. “We look for applications for programs that are going to serve the citizens of Louisa County, or organizations to provide services to citizens of Louisa County.”

The committee that picked these nonprofit also focused on diversity throughout the organizations.

“It really covers a wide variety of things,” Tate said. “We want to be focusing on programs that really address equity issues in our communities, that help people overcome the systemic barriers they have faced.”

