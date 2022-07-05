Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

17 nonprofits in Louisa County receive funding from CACF

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A total of nearly $100,000 in grants from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is going to nonprofit organizations in Louisa County.

“We had 27 applications this go round, which is the most we ever had, and 17 organizations received funding,” Ethan Tate with CACF said. “The great thing about this community, in particular, is that we have a community of folks who live in Louisa County and know what the needs are in Louisa County.”

CACF wants to help nonprofits reach their full potential.

“The CACF has been absolutely instrumental in providing funding to so many great organizations,” Jo Griffith with CACF said. “We look for applications for programs that are going to serve the citizens of Louisa County, or organizations to provide services to citizens of Louisa County.”

The committee that picked these nonprofit also focused on diversity throughout the organizations.

“It really covers a wide variety of things,” Tate said. “We want to be focusing on programs that really address equity issues in our communities, that help people overcome the systemic barriers they have faced.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Aaron Stinnie and kids
NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Latest News

THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath
(FILE)
Report: Virginia wine a large contributor to economy
47 people become American citizens at Monticello.
Nearly 50 new U.S. citizens celebrate at Monticello