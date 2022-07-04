Warm and humid 4th of July

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Happy Fourth of July ! We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm and humid conditions today. Make sure you put on sunscreen, and hydrate. Humidity levels will be a little lower today, thanks to a northeast wind. Heat and humidity will begin to rise Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that will bring daily chances for scattered showers and storms for the mid and late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, warm & humid, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Friday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

