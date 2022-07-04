Advertise With Us
Report: Virginia wine a large contributor to economy

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new report finds Virginia wine has contributed almost $2 billion to the Virginia economy.

Wineries have contributed roughly $200 million in taxes, too.

“I think Virginia wineries are kind of a force multiplier in that all everyone in the Virginia wine industry pays taxes,” James King, co-owner of King Family Vineyards, said. “Wine is one of those things where people come to Virginia winery from out of state or around the region.”

Additionally, the commonwealth’s wine industry created more than 10,000 jobs.

