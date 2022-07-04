Advertise With Us
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Douglas County, Kansas Government Facebook)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Debris from fireworks is often found littered about after the Fourth of July, and officials say it is important to be careful.

“Sometimes people may want to do it in a front yard or driveway, and they don’t pay attention,” VDFP Assistant State Fire Marshal of Special Operations Billy Hux said.

Hux warns sparks from fireworks may fall into flower beds or mulch, which can smolder and turn into a fire.

VDFP says you should walk around after you’re done setting off fireworks to collect any fallen debris, but don’t immediately throw it into the trash bin.

“We recommend that they put them in the bucket of water,” Hux said. “Once they soak for a couple of hours or overnight, they then can can drain that water off and put them in regular household trash.”

Throwing away fireworks into a a metal or non-combustible trash can is the safest way to dispose of them. However, make sure it is not inside, or near your home.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

