UVA doctors provide COVID-19 update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the CDC, Charlottesville is experiencing medium COVID-19 transmission. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says an uptick in cases should be a push to get your booster, if you have not already done so.

“We’re certainly seeing that with our staff and faculty, there are a number of people who are out right now because they have COVID,” Dr. Sifri said.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of community transmission. What we are not seeing is people getting critically ill like they were before, so the fact that folks are vaccinated has made a huge difference,” Doctor Reid Adams with UVA Health said.

Doctors now think the circulating strain is a combination of past ones.

