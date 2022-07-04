Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’

Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation” under new social studies standards proposed to the state’s education board. The board is considering curriculum changes after the state passed a law to eliminate topics from schools that make students “feel discomfort.”(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation” under new social studies standards proposed to the state’s education board.

A group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas’ efforts to develop new social studies curriculum, according to the Texas Tribune. The once-a-decade process updates what children learn in the state’s nearly 8,900 public schools.

The board is considering curriculum changes one year after Texas passed a law to eliminate topics from schools that make students “feel discomfort.”

Board member Aicha Davis, a Democrat who represents Dallas and Fort Worth, raised concerns during a June 15 meeting that the term wasn’t a fair representation of the slave trade. The board sent the draft back for revision, urging the educator group to “carefully examine the language used to describe events.”

“I can’t say what their intention was, but that’s not going to be acceptable,” Davis told The Texas Tribune on Thursday.

Part of the proposed draft standards obtained by The Texas Tribune say students should “compare journeys to America, including voluntary Irish immigration and involuntary relocation of African people during colonial times.”

Texas’ public education system has become heavily politicized in recent years, with lawmakers passing legislation to dictate how race and slavery should be taught in schools and conservative groups pouring large amounts of money into school board races.

Texas drew attention for a similar situation in 2015, when a student noticed wording in a textbook that referred to slaves who were brought to America as “workers.” The book’s publisher apologized and promised to increase the number of textbook reviewers it uses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Pro-choice Charlottesville rally
Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville

Latest News

Dix Memorial Pool
Gordonsville pool gathers enough staff to open for the first time since 2019
Champion Ice House in Gordonsville had a bunch of new employees Sunday.
Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Co. using innovative ways to recruit members
The cost of renting an apartment or home in the Portland has increased like just about...
Report: Charlottesville rent on the rise in price peaking summer months
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall