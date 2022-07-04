Report: Charlottesville rent on the rise in price peaking summer months

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A report from apartmentlist.com says Charlottesville rent prices are still on the rise.

A combination of inflation and supply chain issues are leading to some high pricing. Along with that, experts say we are in peak rent pricing season right now. The spring and summer months tend to generate higher prices, but this year it’s different.

“Just over the past month, the rent median rent increased by 2.3%. And when we look year over year, rents in Charlottesville are now up by over 12%, so pretty significant rent increase that we’re seeing,” housing economist Chris Salviati said.

He says that’s pretty close to the national average, which is up 14%. Salviati says they are seeing a lot of demand combined with a tight vacancy rate. He says the fact that it’s a college town also creates a different type of demand than other areas, calling for a strong rental market.

“There just simply aren’t a lot of vacant units available, you know, construction pipelines have obviously been delayed because of the pandemic,” Salviati said.

City councilor Michael Payne says it’s something the city is trying to fix.

“We have adopted our affordable housing strategy. We’re working on the city’s zoning rewrite and comprehensive plan update, which will include inclusionary zoning, affordable housing requirements,” Payne said.

These solutions will take time.

“The zoning rewrite is underway, and it’s plan to be adopted by the city in about a year. We continue to implement pieces of our affordable housing strategy. We invested about $10 million this past budget cycle in affordable housing, and those investments continue,’ Payne said.

The process will take a decent amount of money, too.

“The reality is that for working class people, the only way we’re going to get affordable housing is with community land trusts and with direct investment from the city, state and federal government in housing,” Payne said.

Experts say rent pricing growth is actually a little slower than it was last year, which could be a positive sign. Though, Chris Salviati says it is still faster than pre-pandemic years.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.