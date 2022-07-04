Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nearly 50 new U.S. citizens celebrate at Monticello

47 people become American citizens at Monticello.
47 people become American citizens at Monticello.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people from around the world officially became U.S. citizens during an annual ceremony at President Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.

Nearly 50 people from 22 countries took part in the naturalization ceremony in Albemarle County Monday, July 4.

Kateryna Mekianov is originally from Ukraine.

“When I first arrived to to the U.S., it was in Chicago O’Hare in the middle of winter. Absolutely different experience than being in Europe in winter, because no people on the streets. It was snowing and very cold and I didn’t know how to drive,” she said.

Since then, Mekianov has graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law. As of today, she is also an American.

“I am originally from Kyiv, and my dad is in active military, so every day is stressful,” she said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty of what’s going to happen.”

Mekianov’s father was able to watch the ceremony online. Her mother, a doctor, was able to attend in-person.

Nicolle Fierro Comarovschi is from Peru. She says she found love here, went to school here, and decided to stay here.

“It is definitely very strong to renounce to where I grew up, where I was for 20 years,” she said. “But I see my life here. I have the love of my life and my parents now.”

“Being a U.S. citizen, I mean, it was my dream, actually. And, you know, I’m very excited, very happy on becoming a U.S. citizen on this special and historical day,” Hasibullah Haidary said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Aaron Stinnie and kids
NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids

Latest News

(STOCK)
Charlottesville Fire Dept. provides fireworks safety tips
New fermentation restaurant
Albemarle Co. restaurant focused on fermented cuisine set to open July 8
UVA Health
UVA doctors provide COVID-19 update
Safety guidelines when grilling this weekend
How to avoid foodborne bacteria while grilling in the summer heat