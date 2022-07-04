Hot and More Humid Ahead. Severe Storm Risk Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Great evening to close out this July Fourth, Independence Day. Changes ahead for the rest of the week, as hot, more humid conditions and daily storm chances make a quick return, High pressure offshore and south to southwest winds will increase temperatures and humidity levels. At the same time, a front will approach and linger across the Mid-Atlantic for the next several days, this will contribute to more storms. A cluster of storms moving in from the west, Tuesday may impact us during the afternoon and evening. Risk for severe, with the main threats, damaging wind gusts, some spotty hail. While much lower, but not zero, an isolated tornado. Remain Weather Aware!

Another round of strong to severe storms possible Wednesday. Highs Wednesday the hottest of the week, in the low to mid 90s. Temperatures will back down for the late week and upcoming weekend, but daily storm chances look to continue through at least, Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonable. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot, more humid. Scattered PM and evening storms. Some severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Risk for severe. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, not as hot, still humid. Few storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Friday: Variable clouds, humid. Scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, humid. Some storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray storm possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.