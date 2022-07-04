Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Co. using innovative ways to recruit members

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Champion Ice House in Gordonsville had a bunch of new employees on Sunday, July 3.

The Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company spent the day waiting tables and serving up some brews. It was an effort to chat with people in the community and hopefully recruit some new volunteer firefighters.

Team members say a number of people expressed interest at the event and they already received some new applications from it.

“The community really backs us through both fundraising events, as well as opportunities like this to get out and meet with the public and recruit potential members, and let them get to know us, let them get to know who we are and what we do and how we support them,” Chuck Reinhold with the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company said.

The Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company is still short staffed and if you missed the event, you can visit here to find a number to call and apply.

