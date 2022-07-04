Advertise With Us
Gordonsville pool gathers enough staff to open for the first time since 2019

Many pools in Central Virginia are struggling to stay open due to staffing issues.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many pools in Central Virginia are struggling to stay open due to staffing issues.

Dix Memorial Pool in Gordonsville got a crew together to open up for the holiday weekend. Staff members say they had to borrow lifeguards from a private pool in the area in order to make the opening happen.

This weekend is the first time the pool has been open since the summer of 2019.

“Challenges due to COVID and also due to staffing kept us from opening, but our mayor said this year that we really need to do this for the children of the community and so he worked really hard to help drum up some support, who were finally able to hire some staff. Some kids got certified just last week so here we are, we’re open,” pool and town manager Debbie Kendall said.

The pool will be open Thursday through Sunday the rest of the month of July from the hours of 12-6. It may close again later on if it cannot maintain the current staff members.

