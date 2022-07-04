Charlottesville Fire Dept. provides fireworks safety tips

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The misuse of fireworks can lead to injury, property damage, and death.

The Charlottesville Fire Department is offering tips this Independence Day: “Never try to relight or pick up a firework,” Captain Chad Bingler said. “Never ignite fireworks when you’re holding. Never pull it or throw the fireworks at any person or building or anything. Never placed any part of your body directly over the firework or device when you’re lighting it, and dispose of it properly.”

The city also has a strict fireworks ordinance: All fireworks are banned unless Charlottesville approves your permit.

