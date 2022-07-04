Albemarle Co. restaurant focused on fermented cuisine set to open July 8

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is set to open soon in Albemarle County’s Rio Hill Center. featuring an innovative cuisine is opening up on July 8 in Albemarle County’s Rio Hill Center.

5e Saveur Michelle says it will open its doors Friday, July 8. Owner Gen Lee says the restaurant will focus on fermented meat dishes, including duck breast, chicken, salmon, and lamb chops.

Chef Michelle Chang, who is based in France, is said to be leading the fermentation process for the meats.

