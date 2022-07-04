Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. restaurant focused on fermented cuisine set to open July 8

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is set to open soon in Albemarle County’s Rio Hill Center. featuring an innovative cuisine is opening up on July 8 in Albemarle County’s Rio Hill Center.

5e Saveur Michelle says it will open its doors Friday, July 8. Owner Gen Lee says the restaurant will focus on fermented meat dishes, including duck breast, chicken, salmon, and lamb chops.

Chef Michelle Chang, who is based in France, is said to be leading the fermentation process for the meats.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

