Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health doctors visit longtime partner in Dominican Republic

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is a long time partner of Health Care Dominicana - a charity based in the Dominican Republic.

A group of cardiologists traveled to their partner hospital to provide both heart monitors and training for medical staff. The focus is on preventing sudden heart death in vulnerable patients.

“We’re able to come down and not only provide procedural support, but to help provide education for the medical students and residents who might be considering going into this field, or just even if they don’t become cardiac electrophysiologist have a better understanding of the area and be able to treat patients and refer them appropriately,” UVA Health’s Dr. Pamela Mason said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Pro-choice Charlottesville rally
Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville

Latest News

food and drinks at Potter's cider
Ale trail adds new Albemarle County passport
Feeding Greene
Feeding Greene director recognized as hometown hero
Holiday car travel
AAA predicts record weekend for car travel
Aaron Stinnie and kids
NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids