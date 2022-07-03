UVA Health doctors visit longtime partner in Dominican Republic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is a long time partner of Health Care Dominicana - a charity based in the Dominican Republic.

A group of cardiologists traveled to their partner hospital to provide both heart monitors and training for medical staff. The focus is on preventing sudden heart death in vulnerable patients.

“We’re able to come down and not only provide procedural support, but to help provide education for the medical students and residents who might be considering going into this field, or just even if they don’t become cardiac electrophysiologist have a better understanding of the area and be able to treat patients and refer them appropriately,” UVA Health’s Dr. Pamela Mason said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.