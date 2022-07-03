Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids

An National Football League star came home to his roots this afternoon to give back to the community that raised him.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A National Football League star came home to his roots Saturday, July 7 to give back to the community that raised him.

Aaron Stinnie held a school supplies giveaway for children at the First Recreation Center. Stinnie went to Saint Anne’s Belfield while growing up in Charlottesville.

At his event, almost 50 students received free backpacks, stuffed with gear for the upcoming year. He also provided shoes and coupons for free haircuts for the children.

“It’s great to be able to come back, you know, this this way I grew up, you know, it’s my hometown. So, it’s always great to come back and help out and give back to the community,” Stinnie said. “It’s always great being back home, you know, I get to see my family and see everybody, so it’s awesome.

Stinnie says he is planning more events just like this and hopes to keep growing his efforts. He says there will be another school supplies giveaway next summer.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Pro-choice Charlottesville rally
Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville

Latest News

Feeding Greene
Feeding Greene director recognized as hometown hero
Holiday car travel
AAA predicts record weekend for car travel
UVA Health (FILE)
New Virginia bills in effect could make bills from UVA Health more affordable
Charlottesville Airport gives travel tips amidst holiday weekend