NFL player comes home to give back to Charlottesville kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A National Football League star came home to his roots Saturday, July 7 to give back to the community that raised him.

Aaron Stinnie held a school supplies giveaway for children at the First Recreation Center. Stinnie went to Saint Anne’s Belfield while growing up in Charlottesville.

At his event, almost 50 students received free backpacks, stuffed with gear for the upcoming year. He also provided shoes and coupons for free haircuts for the children.

“It’s great to be able to come back, you know, this this way I grew up, you know, it’s my hometown. So, it’s always great to come back and help out and give back to the community,” Stinnie said. “It’s always great being back home, you know, I get to see my family and see everybody, so it’s awesome.

Stinnie says he is planning more events just like this and hopes to keep growing his efforts. He says there will be another school supplies giveaway next summer.

