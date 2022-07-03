Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Less Hot and Humid

Improving Summer Weather for the Fourth
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A summer cold front will shift south of the region Sunday. Taking the risk for showers and thunderstorms away from the area for a couple days and nights.

Sunday and Independence Day, Monday will be dry. A little drop in the dew points and relative humidity. Better weather conditions for parades, picnics and pool parties. Also for fireworks displays Monday evening!

Additional showers and thunderstorms will form mid and late week as a more humid air mass and weather disturbances move over the region.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Not as hot or muggy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.

Independence Day, Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees. High sunburn index.

Monday night: Mainly clear with temperatures falling through the 70s after sunset. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid with a shower/storm chance. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday through Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with mainly afternoon and evening isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

