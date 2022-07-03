Feeding Greene director recognized as hometown hero

GREENE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Twenty hometown heroes throughout the commonwealth are being honored by the Allen and Allen law firm. Feeding Greene Director Rhonda Green is one of them, being honored for her leadership of the food pantry.

“I certainly don’t see myself as a hero. Feeding Greene is way, way bigger than me. And I’m only one person and just play my part,” Oliver said.

The pantry originally started as a ministry - now it occupies an old grocery store.

“They started out feeding about 15 families a month. And right now we’re feeding about 300 families a week. So it has grown tremendously,” Oliver said.

Oliver was one of the many nominations Allen and Allen received.

“It’s up to the individuals who are making the nominations to decide, you tell us who is a hometown hero,” Allen and Allen’s David Irvine said.

The firm selects twenty heroes to honor after reviewing their nominations. Rhonda Oliver was a perfect fit.

“We came to see what great work she has done particularly over the past several years during and Covid, how the program has grown. The new aspects of it as far as providing for children as far as home deliveries, and how it’s really thrived under her leadership,” Irvine said.

At the height of COVID-19 it noticed a new demographic coming to the food pantry - so it stepped up to meet their needs.

“It was a lot of young families with children, because the schools were shut down. And so we started special kid boxes. And then we took over the backpack program from a local church,” Oliver said

The pantry a member of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and under Oliver’s leadership is open three days a week.

“We have an awesome group of volunteers, their loyalty and commitment is just amazing. It keeps me going,” Oliver said.

She says their biggest need right now is monetary donations.

