Ale trail adds new Albemarle County passport

The Charlottesville Ale Trail is expanding in multiple ways.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The popular brewery passport tour is adding an Albemarle County edition. This will also include cideries and distilleries now, too.

Organizers of the trail say they have seen great success with the Charlottesville trail with more than 6000 visitors, so it seemed like an ideal time to grow and support more spots in the area.

“It’s a great way for tourists to really experience Albemarle County on their own schedule, especially if they enjoy craft beer, cider and spirits. So, it gives them an opportunity to explore the different areas, try some great local businesses, and for the locals it’s fun as well,” Co-founder of the Ale Trail Todd Wickersty said.

Wickersty says if you complete all of the stops on the passport, you are boosting the economy and you’ll also get a prize. You can find the different passport options here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

