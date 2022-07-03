AAA predicts record weekend for car travel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite high gas prices AAA says it is expecting this holiday weekend to set a record with car travelers.

Prices one year ago were about one dollar and seventy five cents cheaper than they are right now. Still AAA says people are excited to get back to traveling and will hit the roads in record numbers.

“Our AAA forecast predicts that we could set a new record for auto travel here in the state of Virginia for the independence day holiday with 1.2 million car travelers out there. And when you look at that, that’s about a half a percentage point higher than last year, 2% higher than the pre pandemic days of 2019,” AAA’s Morgan Dean said.

