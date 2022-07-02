CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a lot of our viewing area through 9 PM today. Mainly for areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Isolated damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Along with frequent lightning, heavy rainfall which will cause flooding. Small hail also possible.

Not a total washout this evening.

Sunday and Independence Day, Monday look mainly dry. A little drop in the dew points and relative humidity. Better summer conditions for parades, picnics and pool parties. Also for fireworks displays Monday evening!

Additional showers and thunderstorms will form mid and late week as a more humid air mass and weather disturbances move over the region.

Saturday night: Evening scattered shower and thunderstorm will exit overnight. Patchy for with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Not as hot or muggy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.

Independence Day, Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the 80s. High sunburn index.

Monday night: Mainly clear with temperatures falling through the 70s after sunset. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday through next Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with mainly afternoon and evening isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

