Severe Thunderstorm Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer warmth and humidity, as you would expect, here through Saturday night. For today, a cold front will move closer to the region during the afternoon and evening. This will trigger scattered thunderstorms to develop from northwest to southeast. Some storms, strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and spotty hail. In addition, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, that could prompt some localized flooding. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.”

On Sunday, not as hot and not very humid. A cold front overhead during the morning, looks to keep storms farther to our south. The greatest chance for storms on Sunday will be over Southside Virginia.

Currently, mostly a dry outlook for the Fourth of July, Monday. Only an isolated shower/storm chance in the afternoon and evening. The weather pattern for much of next week will bring daily chances for some afternoon and evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Temperatures at or just above average for early July.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, very humid. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms for mainly this afternoon. Some storms may turn severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday night: Evening scattered thunderstorms exit. Patchy fog late. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with the best shower and storm chances off to the south. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

July 4th - Independence Day - Monday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Stray storm possible. Most areas stay dry. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. few storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, few storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Some storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. Highs mid 80s.

