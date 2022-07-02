Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Michigan State University offering Adulting 101 summer course

Michigan State University is offering an Adulting 101 course over the summer months.
Michigan State University is offering an Adulting 101 course over the summer months.(Ryan McVay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (Gray News) - Michigan State University is offering students the opportunity to take an Adulting 101 course over the summer.

The classes are scheduled for every Tuesday starting July 12 through Aug. 2.

According to the university, the Adulting 101 program helps teenagers and young adults demystify the obscure reality of being an “adult” through engaging educational sessions. Each session will contain important life skills and tools necessary to live independently.

The summer classes are scheduled to be held virtually at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and run for one hour.

Michigan State shared the Adulting 101 schedule:

July 12: Getting Organized

Learn about various digital tools to help you stay organized. We will discuss how to make a to-do list, keep an organized calendar, reduce clutter, and find things faster.

July 19: Home Food Preservation

Learn what blanching is, what foods need to be blanched and why, what foods freeze well, and what foods don’t. These tips will help you preserve your food and save money.

July 26: Informed Renter

Know your rights and responsibilities as a tenant. We will talk about the rental process from finding a place to live to moving out.

August 2: Healthy U

How to keep yourself healthy now and in the future? Learn some strategies and ways to advocate for your wellness, stay mentally, and physically healthy as you transition into adulthood.

Registration is currently open until Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

