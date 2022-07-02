Hanckel Citizens Insurance Company’s 150th Anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hanckel Citizens Insurance in Charlottesville is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

It was founded in 1872, and has been family-owned for six generations.

“Our goal is to be good corporate citizens, which means giving back to the community, as well as serving our clients,” CEO John Watson said.

The company held a celebration Thursday, June 30, for its employees and clients.

