Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hanckel Citizens Insurance Company’s 150th Anniversary

Hanckel Citizens celebrate 150th anniversary
Hanckel Citizens celebrate 150th anniversary(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hanckel Citizens Insurance in Charlottesville is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

It was founded in 1872, and has been family-owned for six generations.

“Our goal is to be good corporate citizens, which means giving back to the community, as well as serving our clients,” CEO John Watson said.

The company held a celebration Thursday, June 30, for its employees and clients.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Pro-choice Charlottesville rally
Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville

Latest News

Legal Aid Justice Center
Legal Aid Justice Center ready to help as eviction protections end
(FILE)
UVA will not freeze tuition this fall, despite request from Governor Youngkin
Nearly one week after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion funds...
Blue Ridge Abortion Fund sees rise in donations, volunteers one week after Roe overturned
New fermentation restaurant
Fermentation