Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Airport gives travel tips amidst holiday weekend

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 4th of July holiday is here and a lot of travelers are flying. The Charlottesville Airport’s level of business is on the rise and is expected it continue.

“Travel has been picking up. We’re pretty consistent here at the airport. We are anticipating being back at pre COVID numbers relatively soon”, Charlottesville Airport marketing manger Stewart Key said.

With the increased amount of travelers catching flights, the trick to staying on schedule is to be early and prepared.

“Arrive early, make sure you have all your documents in it to get through security and relax,” Key said. “You’re gonna get they’re all going to be okay.”

To stay updated on flight cancellations or delays, the Charlottesville Airport’s website shows all flights departures and arrivals.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Pro-choice Charlottesville rally
Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville

Latest News

Hanckel Citizens celebrate 150th anniversary
Hanckel Citizens Insurance Company’s 150th Anniversary
Legal Aid Justice Center
Legal Aid Justice Center ready to help as eviction protections end
(FILE)
UVA will not freeze tuition this fall, despite request from Governor Youngkin
Nearly one week after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion funds...
Blue Ridge Abortion Fund sees rise in donations, volunteers one week after Roe overturned