Charlottesville Airport gives travel tips amidst holiday weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 4th of July holiday is here and a lot of travelers are flying. The Charlottesville Airport’s level of business is on the rise and is expected it continue.

“Travel has been picking up. We’re pretty consistent here at the airport. We are anticipating being back at pre COVID numbers relatively soon”, Charlottesville Airport marketing manger Stewart Key said.

With the increased amount of travelers catching flights, the trick to staying on schedule is to be early and prepared.

“Arrive early, make sure you have all your documents in it to get through security and relax,” Key said. “You’re gonna get they’re all going to be okay.”

To stay updated on flight cancellations or delays, the Charlottesville Airport’s website shows all flights departures and arrivals.

