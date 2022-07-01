Advertise With Us
UVA will not freeze tuition this fall, despite request from Governor Youngkin

By CJ Paschall
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will not freeze tuition rates this fall, despite a request from Governor Glenn Youngkin.

In December, UVA’s Board of Visitors voted to raise tuition rates by 4.7% for the 2022-23 school year. In-state tuition rates for first year students at the university will increase to $14,878. Out-of-state students can expect to pay $50,348.

“The University Board of Visitors set tuition rates for the coming academic year in December, after an extensive analysis of current economic conditions and University needs, as well as a well-advertised public comment session,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said. “Those rates will remain in place.”

The Governor made the request in February, encouraging schools to find other ways to grow. At least 10 Virginia schools had planned to increase tuition this fall, but made the decision to freeze. They will achieve that by sending out a rebate for in-state students, covering the difference.

“We are one of only two public institutions in the nation that meet 100% of demonstrated financial need for all our undergraduate students,” Coy said. “We are consistently rated as providing among the very best values in public education; and we are committed to access, affordability, and excellence.”

Coy says the subcommittee that made the tuition decision will reconvene in the near future to investigate options about future tuition strategies in line with economic conditions. The date for that meeting has not yet been set.

