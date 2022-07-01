Advertise With Us
Legal Aid Justice Center ready to help as eviction protections end

Legal Aid Justice Center
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Some eviction protections are officially over in Virginia.

Landlords now only have to give five days notice before evicting a tenant, as opposed to the fourteen that were in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Experts say rental assistance funds are running out too. Virginia’s Legal Aid Justice Center says this is already leading to an increase in eviction court filings, especially in Charlottesville and Richmond.

“The tenant should always show up to court and always call Legal Aid because there are ways to fight these evictions, even now that the law has changed. But what will happen if they don’t go to court, or if they lose their court case, eventually the landlord gets the right to lock them out making the family homeless,” Senior attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center Victoria Horrock said.

If you are in the Charlottesville area and need help with an eviction case, you can call the Legal Aid Justice Center. Its number is 434-977-0553.

