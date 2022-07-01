Independence Holiday Weekend - Risk of Storms Saturday. Lesser Chance Sunday/Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer warmth and humidity, as you would expect, here through the Independence holiday weekend. On Saturday, a cold front will move closer to the region during the afternoon and evening. This will trigger scattered thunderstorms to develop from northwest to southeast. Some storms, strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, and spotty hail. In addition, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, that could prompt some localized flooding. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors.”

On Sunday, not as hot, but still humid. A cold front overhead during the morning, looks to trigger storms, farther to our south. he greatest chance for storms on Sunday will be over Southside Virginia.

Currently, largely a dry outlook for the Fourth of July, Monday. Only an isolated shower/storm chance in the afternoon and evening. The weather pattern for much of next week will bring daily chances for some afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures at or just above average for early July.

Have a Safe and Fun - Independence Holiday Weekend! Happy Birthday, America!

Tonight: Early shower or storm. Partly cloudy, muggy, areas of fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some scattered PM storms. Some storms may turn severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with the best shower and storm chances off to the south. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

July 4th - Independence Day - Monday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Stray storm possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. few storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, few storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Some storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, Stray storms. Highs mid 80s.

