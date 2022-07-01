CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more humid air mass in place as we start the month of July. A few isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorm will pop-up later today and this evening. Especially north and west of Charlottesville.

After a quiet start to Saturday, a cold front will get closer to the region during the afternoon and evening. This will cause thunderstorms to form from northwest to southeast. Any thunderstorm could cause damaging wind gusts. Along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Showers and thunderstorms exit Saturday night.

Not as hot on Sunday as the front shifts more to the south. The greatest chance for storms on Sunday will be over Southside Virginia.

Still looking at a mainly dry outlook for the Fourth of July, Monday. Only an isolated shower/storm chance in the afternoon and evening. Not a washout.

The greatest storm risk this holiday weekend is Saturday afternoon and evening.

More storm chances mid and late next week. Keep checking back for updates.

Friday: Hot sunshine and more muggy. Isolated storm chance, mainly north and west of Charlottesville, over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. South breeze.

Friday night: Stray evening storms fade away after sunset. Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorm developing. Some storms may turn severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees.

Saturday night: Evening storms exit to south and east. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with the best shower and storm chances off to the south. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Fourth of July, Monday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Partly sunny and tropical with a scattering of showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

